Bluegrass on the Banks Returns to Owensboro

Bluegrass on the Banks will return to downtown Owensboro. This free outdoor concert series showcases Bluegrass music acts from across the region on the Ohio Riverfront.

Performances will run from May 16th through September 29th on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Live on the Banks performers will be at the River Overlook Stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will also be a bonus show the week of ROMP Bluegrass Music Festival along with shows on Fridays in September.

To find a list of the artists performing each week, visit Bluegrass on the Banks.

For more information, visit City of Owensboro.

