Blue Bell Ice Cream to Hit Shelves in Surrounding Cities

Good news for local ice cream lovers– a favorite brand will soon be back on the shelves. Blue Bell ice cream will expand its distribution area starting in March.

That means stores in places like Henderson, Evansville, and Jasper will be carrying the sweet treat once again.

The company is reopening its distribution facility in La Grange and says most major supermarkets and drug stores will carry its ice cream.

Below is a list of locations to find Blue Bell products.

Kentucky

Corbin

Elizabethtown

Frankfort

Henderson

La Grange

Leitchfield

Lexington

London

Louisville

Morehead

Mt. Sterling

Owensboro

Princeton

Richmond

Shelbyville

Somerset

Indiana

Evansville

Jasper

Jeffersonville

New Albany

Vincennes

