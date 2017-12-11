Blue Bell Ice Cream to Hit Shelves in Surrounding Cities
Good news for local ice cream lovers– a favorite brand will soon be back on the shelves. Blue Bell ice cream will expand its distribution area starting in March.
That means stores in places like Henderson, Evansville, and Jasper will be carrying the sweet treat once again.
The company is reopening its distribution facility in La Grange and says most major supermarkets and drug stores will carry its ice cream.
Below is a list of locations to find Blue Bell products.
Kentucky
- Corbin
- Elizabethtown
- Frankfort
- Henderson
- La Grange
- Leitchfield
- Lexington
- London
- Louisville
- Morehead
- Mt. Sterling
- Owensboro
- Princeton
- Richmond
- Shelbyville
- Somerset
Indiana
- Evansville
- Jasper
- Jeffersonville
- New Albany
- Vincennes