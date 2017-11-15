Home Kentucky Blue Angels Making High Flying Return to the Tri-State November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Blue Angels are making a high-flying return to the Tri-State. The Blue Angels will be taking to the skies for the 2018 Owensboro Air Show from September 14th until September 16th.

The elite navy show team is the oldest continuous flight team in the United States. The Blue Angels only play 33 shows per year and Owensboro is one of the shortlist for 2018.

For the Blue Angels team, it’s about more than just the show itself.

Blue Angels Pilot Dave Steppe says, “The community outreach piece is huge for us. The demonstration is just a small percentage of what we do. Getting out in the community when we arrive here we’ll have an opportunity to go to schools, we’ll have the opportunity to go to hospitals and just kind of interact with the people.

The Blue Angels team consists of only 217 but they bring a team of 85 for their shows.

For more information, visit 2018 Owensboro Air Show.



