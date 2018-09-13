Home Kentucky Blue Angels Arrive in Owensboro Ahead of Air Show September 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived this morning in Owensboro for the Owensboro Air Show.

There will be a static display at the Owensboro Regional Airport on September 14th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. The cost to get in is $5 per person and kids 10 years old or younger get in for free. The evening will conclude with fireworks.

On September 15th and 16th, the action moves over the Ohio River with the airshow taking place from 12:30PM to 4:30PM. Admission to the event is free to all public, including the performance by the Blue Angels.

As a reminder, the Blue Bridge will be closed at the following days and times this weekend:

Thursday, Sept 13th, Noon to 4:00PM

Friday, Sept 14th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:00PM

Saturday, Sept 15th, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30PM (Owensboro Bridge Run)

Sunday, Sept 16th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30PM

Comments

comments