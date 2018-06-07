Home Indiana Blood Tests Could Determine Preterm Birth Risk June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Doctors have been trying to figure out which pregnancies will end with premature birth and they may be one step closer.

Research, funded by the March of Dimes finds biomarkers in maternal blood can accurately identify pregnant women who will deliver babies up to two months prematurely.

These blood samples also help doctors estimate gestational age and delivery date just as accurately as an ultrasound but at a lower cost.

The researchers say both tests will require validation in larger, blinded clinical trials.

Premature birth affects 15 million babies each year worldwide and is on the rise in the United States.

For more information visit March of Dimes.

