Blood Shortage: Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Donors January 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The recent severe winter weather and a bad flu season are straining the blood supplies in the area. The American Red Cross has had to cancel double the number of blood drives.

In our area, 21 blood drives have been canceled and more than 500 donations have gone uncollected through last week. The widespread flu has also contributed to very low turnouts at blood drives that have been held.

That means the blood and platelet supply is not critical. The Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are listed below:

1/29/2018: 3 – 7 p.m.: Texas Road House, 943 Moseley Road Owensboro, KY

1/31/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henderson Community College, 2660 South Green St. Henderson, KY

2/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY

2/7/2018: 2 – 6 p.m.: Community Baptist Church, 1026 Pebble Creek Drive Henderson, KY

2/12/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Presbyterian Church, 100 South Main St. Henderson, KY

2/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Spencer County High School, 520 Taylorsville Road Taylorsville, KY

