Blondes vs. Brunettes Flackle Football

The ages old rivalry of Blondes vs. Brunettes comes to a head this weekend at Harrison High School with a “flackle” football game!

Catch these teams in action, and root for your favorite hair color this Saturday.

Gates open at 6pm, with the kick-off at 7pm.

Kids 12 and under are free, adults are $5 if you buy them now, but if you wait, it’s $10 at the door!

And the funds raised through Rivalz benefit the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s association.

And you can also visit the Rivalz (with a z) Facebook page to donate to your favorite player!

June 2nd 2018, Blondes will take on the Brunettes in the 8th Annual Flag Football Game, RivAlz – Blondes vs. Brunettes. Doors open at 6pm and kickoff is at 7pm. Alzheimer’s Association RivALZ is a volunteer-driven event that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country. As part of the competition, teams are organized around age-old rivalries — East vs. West, Blondes vs. Brunettes, City vs. Suburbs — that inspire fundraising, awareness and action in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. RivALZ began in the fall of 2005 as Blondes vs. Brunettes®, a flag football event organized by a group of professional women, led by Sara Abbott, in Washington, D.C. Her sister, Kate Stukenberg, soon expanded the game to Texas. The founders of the event have a personal connection to Alzheimer’s and designed the event to drive awareness among a younger audience while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Since the inaugural game in Washington, D.C., the event has grown to more than 40 cities, raising more than $5 million and bringing thousands of new supporters to the cause. In 2014, to accommodate nationwide growth, “Blondes vs. Brunettes” grew into “RivALZ,” empowering participants to choose the rivalry around which to organize their teams. The funds raised through RivALZ benefit the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

To donate to your favorite player, find out who is playing and more details about the game visit Rivalz Evansville, or click on the link here.

