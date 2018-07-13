Block Party Event Aims to Connect Community

Even with another hot day in Evansville, many made their way to the Community Connections block party in Tepe Park.

Sponsored by Vectren and Community One, the event is focused on connecting the community to help keep Evansville thriving. 26 local organizations and businesses including CAPE, Aurora, EPD and Fire Departments, Red Cross, SWIRCA, YMCA were on hand.

Cathy Davidson, spokesperson for Tepe Park Leadership Association, says, “It has been a very large hit with the vendors on wanting to do this again so we may make this a yearly thing.”

The event wrapped up Friday afternoon.

Comments

comments