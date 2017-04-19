Blind Teens Learn to Drive

It was an unusual sight. Three blind teens were seen behind the wheel.

15-year-old Jessea Vaughn has only some of her vision. She and her two classmates got the rare opportunity to drive Wednesday afternoon.

Jessea says, “I thought oh my gosh, I’m going to be driving?! It was fun. I was nervous at first because I’ve never driven before.”

The partnership to offer the class was spurred when a student asked about what it was like to drive. Krysti Hughes, Evansville Association for the Blind Orientation and Mobility Specialist, says Road Star Driving School was the first number she called and the reception was great.

“It really made me happy. I could have cried because, you know, these kids are going to get this opportunity to sort of see what it’s like to drive.”

The trip around the gravel lot at the Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds was an experience the blind teens would never have otherwise but, more than that, it was an opportunity to learn about distracted driving… and the importance of being a good passenger.

Instead of focusing on their inability to drive like most of their peers, the teens used the exercise to see all the things they are capable of and where they are in life.

Hughes says, “There are other ways they can be independent and we talk about that. They can take a city bus, they can use para-transit. There’s obviously ways they can still be independent even if they can’t drive.”

Jessea says, “I just hope that this experience, people watching it, hope that it enlightens them that blind people can do stuff and I hope that it kind of opens their eyes.”

Jessea says she is grateful for the opportunity.

Those behind the partnership say they hope to see it continue.

