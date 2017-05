Home Indiana Evansville Blessing of the Hands at Deaconess for National Nurses Week May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Tri-state nurses had their hands blessed to mark National Nurses Week.

The blessing happens once a year at Deaconess during National Nurses Week to anoint nurses with oil and prayer.

Chaplains performed the annual benediction Friday afternoon.

Friday morning, Chaplains visited both nurses and patients throughout the main campus of Deaconess Hospital.

