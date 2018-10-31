Home Indiana Evansville Blake Shelton to Perform in Evansville Next Year October 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Blake Shelton is bringing his “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour to Evansville next year.

Blake Shelton has a history of demonstrating his support for the people in whom he believes; when he realized that fans across the country needed to hear music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them all out on the road.

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists. I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them! It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us, and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”

Listeners may know Shelton from hit songs like “Turnin’ Me On,” “I Lived It,” and “I’ll Name The Dogs.” Shelton is also known for his role as a coach on his 15 season run on NBC’s The Voice.

Shelton will take the stage at the Ford Center on March 2nd, 2019. He will be joined by special guest Lauren Alaina as well as country music icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkin.

Tickets go on sale November 9th at 10:00AM and can be purchased by clicking here.

