Black Lung Cases Surge

Everyday tasks for some coal miners are hard to complete due to black lung disease, which can make breathing challenging.

“I have a little great-granddaughter now that I like to fool with and I’m getting to where I can’t hardly pick her up and pack her around,” says retired miner, Wilbur Earl Harkins.

Some local miners say they rely on funds to pay for treatments and other medical expenses, Harkins being one of them. He worked in mines in Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties since he was 18 years old, but was diagnosed with black lung in 2004.

“It was the only thing there was around here that paid any money,” says Harkins. He tells 44News, even though the dust weakened his eyes and lungs, he does not regret working as a miner because he was able to support his family. “And anything you do has it’s do’s and it’s don’ts.”

Harkins says back when he was mining they were not as health conscious. Miners were only asked to wear a dust monitoring device periodically.

Now there are federal laws in place forcing mines to monitor dust levels. Although this does not change the fact that black lung is still on the rise in the tri-state.

“We’re seeing folks get it younger, in less amount of years,” says Laura Rogles Owensboro Health Coal Miners’ Clinic Benefits Counselor. “So we want to keep reminding them, please do not think it is an old fashion disease.”

Owensboro Health’s Coal Miners’ Clinic in Greenville treats miners from all over Western Kentucky. Most of their respiratory patients are miners who suffer from health issues stemming from dust inhalation.

“Out of our 40 to 60 patients a week, at least half are miners or former miners,” says Coal Miners’ Clinic Registered Nurse, Malinda Hale. About 80% of these patients are being treated for black lung.

What most people do not realize is breathing issues cause your body to weaken itself. “Which in turn can decondition their heart, their brain, their kidneys, their liver. They become overweight,” says Hale.

People who suffer from black lung have another lifeline that is being threatened. The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is at risk due to soaring debt and the slashing of coal-company contributions. The fund currently provides medical coverage and monthly payments for living expenses to more than 15,000 people.

To learn for about the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, and how to apply, click here.

You can find information on the testing of black lung and coal miners respiratory screenings here.

