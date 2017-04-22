Black Locust Winter, Then Much Warmer with a Violent Late Week In the Plains & Some Severe Here In a Week
After this Black Locust Winter, we will dry out & warm up rapidly next week.
A major spring snowstorms will occur in the Rockies to the western High Plains, while widespread near record/record warmth may engulf a chunk of the eastern U.S. with 80s & 90s.
In-between, multiple rounds of explosive severe weather events/outbreaks will occur Texas & Oklahoma to Nebraska & Iowa. Oklahoma & Kansas appear to be the epicenters. This will occur as early as Wednesday & last into next weekend. Given the analog data suggestions & current analysis, we may find a couple Moderate/High Risk days in the Plains.
Here, it will turn very warm with potentially 85-90 by the end of next week (even back to 76-81 by Tuesday) to next weekend with breezy to windy conditions all week.
We may have severe weather potential in one or two rounds either Friday night &/or part of next weekend.
Given this, corn that was recently planted with germinate very rapidly & corn already germinated will experience tremendous growth & stand establishment. Drying soils will allow for some planting & field work to resume.
Some data wants to put a few storms in the area Wednesday & Thursday, but the data is not overwhelming enough to go through with adding storm potential yet.