Black Locust Winter…..Then Back to Summer!

We saw one broken line of storms & then a highly-broken line of showers & t’storms in the evening-lastnight, but all wind/hail reports were either northeast of southwest of the Tri-State.

Today & tomorrow, any severe weather will stay southwest & south of our area & we will stay on the cold, raw north side of the front & storm system.

This cool weather will carry us through the weekend, but be replaced by summer-like weather mid- to late-next week.

This cool period usually occurs in two periods of spring: When the Flowering Dogwoods bloom & when the Black Locusts bloom. Such cool periods follow stretches of warmth that prompt these tree species into peak blossom. So, usually the chills are noted for being extra colorful!

Blackberry Winter occurs when the blackberries are at peak blossom & we usually see our last 40s/50 of the spring before the summer heat sets in for good.

