Black Heart Basketball Showcases Local Talent

Lucious Wagner and his Black Heart Basketball training organization want to show the nation the Tri-State has plenty of talent.

Wagner held the first-ever Black Heart Basketball Showcase and Combine Saturday at the Evansville Basketball Academy in an effort to spread the brand and give his athletes a chance to compete against some of the best players in the region.

Boys and girls from fifth to eighth grade took to the hardwood to show off their dribbling, shooting and passing skills.

The event also served as an instructional course, as several Black Heart Basketball coaches gave pointers throughout the day.

