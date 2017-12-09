44News | Evansville, IN

Black Heart Basketball Showcases Local Talent

Black Heart Basketball Showcases Local Talent

December 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Lucious Wagner and his Black Heart Basketball training organization want to show the nation the Tri-State has plenty of talent.

Wagner held the first-ever Black Heart Basketball Showcase and Combine Saturday at the Evansville Basketball Academy in an effort to spread the brand and give his athletes a chance to compete against some of the best players in the region.

Boys and girls from fifth to eighth grade took to the hardwood to show off their dribbling, shooting and passing skills.

The event also served as an instructional course, as several Black Heart Basketball coaches gave pointers throughout the day.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.