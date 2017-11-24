Home Indiana Evansville Black Friday Shoppers Take Advantage Of The Deals At Eastland Mall November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s Black Friday, and many shoppers are taking advantage of the deals at Eastland Mall. There are over 100 stores to choose from, and mall representatives say they are prepared for this popular shopping day.

Many people got their Black Friday shopping done Thursday night when the mall opened its doors from 6 p.m. to Midnight.

Although today is known for the sales, some shoppers say it’s about spending time with family.

Audrey Fischer said, “Just the fun. I mean we don’t go out to find the exact deals. It’s not about getting the deals, it’s just about spending the day having fun with each other, and just having a good time.”

Shoppers at the mall can take pictures with Santa until December 24th. Then he is heading back to the North Pole to get ready for the big day.

