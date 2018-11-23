Home Indiana Evansville Black Friday Shoppers Hunt Down The Best Deals November 23rd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

It’s that time of the year again where shoppers burn off the extra calories consumed during their big Thanksgiving day meals and knock out their Christmas shopping. People all over the tri-state head to Evansville during the long weekend to visit Eastland Mall.

It offers stores that can’t be found within a two-hour radius of the city. Mall officials know that with a big influx of shoppers it’s going to be a long four days.

“Here at Eastland Mall, Black Friday just isn’t one day, it’s an entire weekend. And we started last night on Thanksgiving night. We were open until midnight last night, and we opened again at 6 am this morning,” says Sean Ferguson, Eastland Mall Marketing Manager.

Angela and her sister say by 6:30 Friday morning they were already shopping their way through the tri-state. Their early morning jump is al part of a plan with the hopes of getting lucky for the second year in a row.

“We actually won 100 dollars off 100 last year when we came into the store, hoping for a replay but we didn’t get it,” says shopper, Angela Greene.

The two sisters say even though it’s Black Friday, they don’t need an excuse to shop and they don’t let all the hustle and bustle make them shy away from the mall.

“We pretty much shop all year, so usually we have a lot done before this. So it’s really about getting out and enjoying each other’s company,” says Greene.

