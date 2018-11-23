Black Friday Deals at Vanderburgh Humane Society

Shoppers are flooding stores for cheap electronics, but an Evansville animal shelter is offering a deal on giving animals forever homes.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society are cutting adoption fees in half for black or mostly black dogs, cats, and rabbits.

The Humane Society says is currently has more than 60 dogs, 20 rabbits, and 200 cats in its care. A lot of these animals are black or mostly black, with more scheduled to come in each day.

The adoption fee will include spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations, testing, and de-worming.

Doors will open at noon on November 23rd and again on November 24th.

Click here to see all available animals currently at the shelter.

