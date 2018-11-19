Home Indiana Black Bear Hit by Vehicle on I-64 in New Albany November 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A black bear was reportedly hit by a motor vehicle on Interstate 64 in New Albany, Indiana, Sunday night.

Officials say a driver reported a crash involving a large animal on Interstate 64 near the 121-mile marker around 8 p.m. Sunday. The injured bear wandered into heavy brush after the accident, officials say.

The Indiana Department of National Resource biologist confirmed Monday that the animal was a bear based on evidence gathered by Indiana Conservation Officers.

Comments

comments