Black Barbershop Health Initiative Returning to Evansville

The annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative will be taking place in Evansville for the ninth year in a row.

The Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African American males worked to provide free health screenings at several area barber shops. Health officials recorded blood pressure as well as height, weight and blood sugar samples were taken.

The initiative seeks to enlighten African American men on how to understand cardiovascular diseases through screening and education.

On Saturday, April 13th, free screenings, and giveaways will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following barbershops:

Fila’s Designs at 1010 S. Kentucky Ave.

Jerald’s Barbershop at 1337 E. Walnut St.

Shark’s Den Barbershop at 765 Lincoln Ave.

Lynch’s House of Coiffure at 555 S. Kentucky Ave.

Going Forward Barber & Beauty Shop at 1015 E. Riverside Dr.

Super Fresh at 1101 Lincoln Ave.

Verna’s Hair Emporium at 1041 S. Weinbach Ave.

Chinnos at 124 S.E. 1st St.

Click here for the complete list of barbershops and to learn more about the health outreach effort.

