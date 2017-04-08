Black Barbershop Health Initiative Celebrates 7th Annual

The Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative took over several area barber shops in Evansville. According to the Indiana Department of Health — African American men have the highest mortality rate of any group in Indiana.

The Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African American males worked to provide free health screenings at several area barber shops. Health officials recorded blood pressure as well as height, weight and blood sugar samples were taken.

Multiple black barbershops participated in the 7th annual event, participants say health care is about meeting people where there are at, “It gets them right on the spot, a lot of people just don’t like to go to the doctor’s or have fear about going to the hospital or clinic to get things done, so they might feel a little more comfortable doing it coming to the barber shop,” said Shark’s Den barbershop owner Ramon Clayton.

The Shark’s Den, Filas Hair Design, Jerald’s Barbershop and Lynch House of Coiffure all participated. The initiative seeks to enlighten African American men to better understand health through screening and education.

