Bivian Hancock, Matriarch Of Prominent Racing Family, Dies

The matriarch of a prominent western Kentucky horse family and respected school bus driver has died.

Bivian Bee Hancock known as Ms. Punkin, who was the daughter of the late Chester Loney, a thoroughbred trainer who raced at Ellis Park and throughout Kentucky from the 1950s to the 1970s, died Thursday night at Methodist Hospital. She was 80 years old.

Hancock owned racehorses for years, trained by her sons John and Jack Hancock. She was not only known at her hometown track of Ellis Park, but she was also known in a different capacity in the Henderson County School system. Spending more than half a century as a bus driver, she was admired for her hard work and dedication. Being honored in 2015 for her 50 years of service, retiring a year later at the age of 79. The HCS public-relations officer says that’s the longest tenure ever for a bus driver in the district.

Bivian Hancock also rooted for both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball teams.

Her visitation hours were Sunday afternoon and the funeral is going on now at Tomblinson Funeral Home until 11:30 a.m. in Henderson, with a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery on Madison Street.

Henderson County School Bus No. 37, which Bivian Hancock drove, will transport the pallbearers behind the hearse from the funeral home to the church then on to the cemetery.

The family’s racing legacy continues into a fifth generation with Bivian’s great grandchild, Ashley Hillyard, an owner and trainer, along with Hillyard’s son Matthew.

