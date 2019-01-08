Bitter Cold and the Possibility of Snow

Good Evening,

It’s almost as if Mother Nature just remembered it was January in the Tri-State. After reaching 60° for the first time in 2019, marking our warmest day of the year thus far, our winds shifted just before noon and the mercury began to fall.

This morning’s low temperature of 51° remained 10° above the day’s average high – that will not be the case tonight. Breezy northwesterly winds paired with clear skies aloft will continue to drive temperatures gradually lower throughout the region overnight; we’ll dip into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Wednesday morning.

Despite our anticipated clear skies during these next two afternoons, northerly winds will double down on ushering arctic air farther southward into the Ohio Valley. We’ll only reach 35° and 34° on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. However, the real rude-awakening will arrive early Thursday morning; low temperatures that morning are expected to dip into the upper teens and low 20s, but wind chills at times could dip into the single digits in some spots!

The cold weather is only half of the equation. Not only is the Tri-State expected to receive its coldest temperatures in a month We fell to 17° on the morning of December 11th), but we could also see our first winter weather event of the winter season.

It may not look like much, but I’m watching a complex of lower pressure currently expected to swing across the southeastern United Stated that may supply the Ohio Valley with the possibility of snow. Unfortunately, while model data continues to indicate a high likelihood of accumulating snowfall associated with the system in question, the exact track and location of that snowfall remains a bit murkier.

Some models are indicating more of a rainfall event for a majority of the region, while others are depicting a full on winter weather event. The truth to the situation likely lays somewhere in the middle. We’re going to continue to watch the situation with a very close eye over these next few days; the next 48 hours are going to be revealing. As soon as these models begin to gel together – we’ll know exactly what kind of event we’ll be looking at. In the mean time start planning for snow chances during the weekend ahead.

Comments

comments