Bitter Cold Gives Way to Severe Weather?

Good Evening,

After another abnormally cold afternoon throughout the Tri-State, we’re all wondering when warmer weather is expected to return to the region. Fortunately, it appears as though we wont have to wait much longer.

After only tipping the scales at 27° in the River City earlier this afternoon (that’s 26° below the day’s average mark), we’ll finally climb back above the freezing mark Wednesday, reach the 40s Thursday and even crack the 60s on Saturday! The unfortunate part about this anticipated warm up is that it will be accompanied by about 72 hours of rain chances.

The latest rainfall projections for Thursday though early Sunday (when the rain will finally exit), indicates that the Tri-State will see an additional 0.75″ to 1.25″ of precipitation during that period. Additionally, Saturday may even bring about our next threat of Severe Weather.

The Storm Prediction Center of America has indicated that a large portion of the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley and Southeastern United Sates stand to receive yet another round of potentially Severe storms come Saturday. While the Tri-State remains outside of the highlighted area, there’s still a possibility that we could be looking at a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Saturday evening. The 44Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves over the coming days.

