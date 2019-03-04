More Bitter Cold Ahead

Good Evening,

This morning’s low temperature of 8° marked our coldest start to a day here in the River City in more than a month; the last time we dealt with temperatures this cold was during the morning of January 31st. In addition to the bitter cold, winds gusting as high as 10 mph or 15 mph dropped wind chill values to -10° or below in some spots early on.

As for the day’s afternoon high temperatures, we didn’t fare off much better. We only tipped the scales at 20° even in Evansville, our coldest afternoon since only reaching 14° on January 30th. Don’t expect things to warm up quickly either; the passing system responsible for our snowfall and yesterday’s rash of tornadoes in the southeast has unleashed a super-chill arctic air mass across a significant portion of the country, it’s going to be some time before warm returns to the Tri-State

While temperatures are indeed expected to gradually rise during the next few days, they’re still expected to remain between 16° to 24° cooler than the norm for this time of the year. Eventually, the complex of higher pressure forcing that cold Canadian air into the U.S. will settle along the Eastern Seaboard and supply our region with a southerly wind flow that drive temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the work week.

The more mild weather however, will be accompanied by additional rainfall. I’m watching what appears to be two rounds of precip headed for the Tri-State late this week and into the weekend ahead. The first will arrive as snowfall Thursday evening before transitioning over into a rainfall event that night. After round 1 concludes Friday afternoon, another round of rain appears likely for Saturday and Sunday morning. Between the two systems, current model data suggests that the Tri-State could see between 0.50″ and 1.50″ of additional rainfall.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on our rain chances as the week progresses.

Comments

comments