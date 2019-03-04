Bitter Air Arrives, Sunny & Dry Through Midweek

The calendar says March, but Mother Nature has other plans. After light snow on Sunday, bitterly cold temperatures have returned to the Tri-State for the first time since late January. In fact Evansville fell to 8 degrees this morning, marking our coldest morning since January 31st. Wind chill values as low as -12 in some spots to the north all thanks to northwest winds gusting to 20MPH. Despite mostly sunny skies today, temperatures will only rise to the low 20s and wind chills will remain in the teens.



Starry skies through the overnight with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills through Tuesday morning. Will likely see some areas especially to the north with subzero wind chills early tomorrow morning.

Sunny and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, expect some breezy conditions, temperatures will remain below the freezing mark. Mostly sunny skies into Wednesday, I do think will get above the freezing mark with highs in the mid 30s. Cloud cover increases Thursday, with a chance for rain and snow, system looks weak, not much in the way of accumulation expected. Milder conditions will move in by the weekend with more substantial rain possible late Saturday, even a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

