Bishops Offers Free Haircuts for Men

Men in Evansville are cleaning up their looks for free just in time for the holiday season.

Bishops cuts and colors partnered with a national hair care product to provide a little holiday shears.

Men and the kids in their lives stopped by the shop today to get a fresh look for the holiday season.

One store manager says the store sees an increase in traffic from men due to Christmas shopping.

“A few new faces,” said Bishops manager Amber Sanders. “I think it definitely helped everyone get the word out. Some people haven’t heard of us until this promotion and this outreach so that’s nice. We get a lot of our regulars as well too.”

The free haircuts were a way to promote fathers and son to spend more quality time together.

Comments

comments