Bishop Travels Listening To Concerns

The head of the Catholic Church in Owensboro concludes a listening tour of the Diocese to gain input on an issue causing major concerns within the church. Bishop William Medley held four hearings throughout Western Kentucky on the sex abuse scandal facing the Catholic Church, and he is sharing his findings.

“There’s much sadness and proper anger among Catholics these days,” says Bishop William Medley. The mix of emotions in the Catholic Church is why Bishop Medley invited people within the church to talk to him about the crisis of clergy sexual abuse.

He says one thing he found from his meetings is many people do not believe the problem is being addressed, but Medley says that is not the case.

“Instances of clergy sexual abuse are a fraction of what we can document happened in the 1960s and the 1970s. The whole ugly episode about Theodore McCarrick is quite an aberration in that improvement,” says Bishop Medley.

Cardinal McCarrick stepped down earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual abuse were made against him. Church officials say McCarrick’s affair made some people believe bishops are not held to the same accountability as priests.

Other concerns Medley heard on his tour pertain to priests not facing prosecution after being removed from public ministry. Although, Bishop Medley says that is up to prosecutors, not the church.

“There seems to be a jump to the conclusion that maybe we did not report that. Certainly, since 2002, any instance of sexual abuse that comes to our mind by priests, volunteers, teachers, coaches, whoever, we report. Even reports that might date back decades, we report them. So we actually go above and beyond what the law actually requires,” says Bishop Medley.

On the other hand, Medley also found some Catholics who believe priests, who have done nothing wrong, have been disciplined as part of the church’s efforts to show it is doing something.

“There was a concern. Great loyalty expressed to particular priests that perhaps individual priests have been misjudged or removed from ministry inappropriately,” says Bishop Medley.

