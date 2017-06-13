Home Indiana Evansville Bishop Thompson of Evansville Tapped to Head Archdiocese of Indianapolis June 13th, 2017 Tommy Mason Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Bishop Charles Thompson of the Diocese of Evansville is moving up in the church’s ranks. Vatican City announced Tuesday morning, Pope Francis has named Thompson to be Archbishop of Indianapolis. Thompson has been Evansville’s Bishop since 2011, and has been a priest since 1987. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has been vacant since November 7th. Bishop Thompson will be in Indianapolis Tuesday morning for a formal announcement and press conference.

