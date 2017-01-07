44News | Evansville, IN

Birthday Celebration for Aleah Beckerle

January 7th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A celebration is planned for missing teen Aleah Beckerle. Aleah was abducted from her home here in Evansville on July 17, 2016.

Aleah’s mother along with family and friends will celebrate and honor her 20th birthday on Saturday, January 14th at Saint Lucas UCC located on West Virginia Street in Evansville beginning at 330PM.

People of all faiths and beliefs, teachers, along with the people who’ve searched for her will gather to unite in prayer, positive intent, affirmation and support for her family.

There will be an open mic for those to share remembrances, poems, readings and encouragements. A balloon release is also planned at the conclusion of the service.

For more information you can visit “Bring Aleah Home” on Facebook.

 

 

