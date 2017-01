The family of Aleah Beckerle plans to honor her this weekend in celebration of her 20th birthday. Beckerle is a disabled woman who was abducted from her home July 17, 2016.

Saturday’s event starts at 3:30 p.m. at St. Lucas UCC at 33 West Virginia Street. Along with a prayer service, there will be an open mic for people to share memories of Aleah, poems, readings or words of encouragement.

For more information, visit Bring Aleah Home Facebook Page.

