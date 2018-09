This Saturday is a big day for the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

CMOE is celebrating it’s 12th year of educating and entertaining kids, along with a new traveling exhibit opening called “Dinosaurs.”

The exhibit will allow kids to explore the prehistoric world with these moving creatures and this morning we were able to get a sneak peek of the exhibit.

Click here to learn more about CMOE’s 12th anniversary.





















