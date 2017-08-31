Birth Control Available Without Doctor’s Office Visit

Hoosier women can get a prescription birth control without visiting a doctor’s office. The app Nurx launched in Indiana Tuesday, August 29th.

Now women can register for a free account, fill out a basic medical questionnaire, and after a few messages with a doctor choose a type and brand to be delivered to their home.

Prescriptions are free for those with insurance and $15 for uninsured patients.

Patients must be at least 12 years old to received the prescriptions.

Nurx is available in 16 states total, including Illinois.

