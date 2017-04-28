Home Indiana Birdseye Theft Suspect is Back in Dubois County April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Birdseye man who was wanted in Dubois County and later found in Texas is back in Indiana. He was caught earlier this month in Hildago County in southern Texas. 34-year-old Dennis ‘Denny’ Burgdorf was arrested earlier this month after a number of agencies based in Indiana and out of state came together to find him.

Authorities wanted Burgdorf for failing to appear in a Dubois County court after a narcotics arrest. They also wanted to question him about a number of thefts they think he may have been connected to that happened in March.

Several local and state agencies have been working multiple cases where Burgdorf is a suspect.

Comments

comments