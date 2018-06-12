Home Indiana Birdseye Murder Suspects and Victim Involved in Love Triangle June 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Dubois County Sheriffs Department booked a man and a woman into jail on murder charges.

This is in connection to the nearly year old murder of 49 year old Darin L. Atkins in Birdseye, Indiana.

Jason A. Atkins and Sarah K. Andry are the two individuals who have been arrested.

According to police documents, Andry was the long time girlfriend of the victim, and as the investigation went on it was discovered that she was also the long time girlfriend of Jason Atkins.

It also says that it was “widely known” in the Birdseye community that these three were involved in a love triangle.

Jason told police during an interview that on the morning of July 19th, Andry hit the victim multiple times with a bat. This was after Jason rendered him unconscious by hitting him with the same bat first.

A press conference was held today in relation to the arrests, where officers were praised for their work in the investigation, and details on how the arrests were made were discussed.

