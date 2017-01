More and more of you are discovering new favorite shows on Netflix and Hulu.

And more and more of you are asking, “What should I Binge-Watch”?

So Zach and I teamed up to bring you two shows that we absolutely love, and think you will too!



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments