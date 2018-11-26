Binge Watch Worthy: The Venture Bros.

When it’s literally freezing outside, what do you do?

You snuggle up to the TV, or your iPad, to binge watch a new show.

As more and more of you are discovering Netflix and Hulu, more and more of you are asking known binge-watchers like Drew and I, “What should we watch next?”

Today we’re giving you a series that we love in an attempt to keep you out of that dreaded “show hole”.

Drew: I bet you can guess what I’ve been watching…

GRETCHIN: The new season is out?!

Both: Go Team Venture!





GRETCHIN: What?!

How did I not know this?

Drew: Because it took them 2 years to put out the new season.

GRETCHIN: Oh, and I bet it’s only on adult swim, not on Hulu or Netflix.

Drew: Not yet…

GRETCHIN: But it will be, because I know that I watch “The Venture Bros.”…what is it, 5 seasons on Hulu?

Drew: They have 6 seasons on Hulu right now, and, if you know how to navigate the Internet you can find that 7th season on the darker corners of the web.

GRETCHIN: And if you’re super into cartoons like we are, I mean it’s so quotable that Drew and I created an entire road trip game based on 3 sentences!

Drew: “Cows on my side.”

GRETCHIN: I was gonna say that.

Drew: But in the new season they delve much farther into a lot of these characters that you’ve kind of seen in the background, and give them full stories!

GRETCHIN: Like who?

Drew: A few more “Henchman” like characters kind of come out.

GRETCHIN: Oh, okay.

Do they become villains?

Oh, never mind, don’t tell me, I don’t want any spoilers.

Drew: But my favorite thing is the return of a character that has never spoken a single word in the entire series…Murder Bear.

GRETCHIN: Murder Bear?!

Does he speak?

Drew: No.

GRETCHIN: So what should we be the most excited for?

Drew: There’s a possibility of some time travel and alternate time-lines hinted at, and a history between the 2 biggest characters, Dr. Venture and The Monarch…

GRETCHIN: Oh, no way!

They finally really dive into that, because that’s one of my favorite back story things; because Dr. Venture is totally a jerk, but I still don’t know why The Monarch doesn’t like him aside from the fact that he’s a total jerk.

Drew: And I feel like they change this with every single season, but they finally gave us a little bit of closure in the very last episode of the season.

Go Team Venture!

GRETCHIN: Go Team Venture!

The Venture Bros. chronicles the lives and adventures of the Venture family: well-meaning but incompetent teenagers Hank and Dean Venture; their emotionally insecure, unethical and under-achieving super-scientist father Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture…

Think a satire of boy adventurer and space age fiction prevalent in the early 1960s.

There are 6 seasons on Hulu, and The Venture Bros. has been renewed for an 8th season.

