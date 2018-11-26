44News | Evansville, IN

Binge Watch Worthy: The Venture Bros.

November 26th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

When it’s literally freezing outside, what do you do?

You snuggle up to the TV, or your iPad, to binge watch a new show.

As more and more of you are discovering Netflix and Hulu, more and more of you are asking known binge-watchers like Drew and I, “What should we watch next?”

Today we’re giving you a series that we love in an attempt to keep you out of that dreaded “show hole”.

Drew: I bet you can guess what I’ve been watching…

GRETCHIN: The new season is out?!

Both: Go Team Venture!


GRETCHIN: What?!

How did I not know this?

Drew: Because it took them 2 years to put out the new season.

GRETCHIN: Oh, and I bet it’s only on adult swim, not on Hulu or Netflix.

Drew: Not yet…

GRETCHIN: But it will be, because I know that I watch “The Venture Bros.”…what is it, 5 seasons on Hulu?

Drew: They have 6 seasons on Hulu right now, and, if you know how to navigate the Internet you can find that 7th season on the darker corners of the web.

GRETCHIN: And if you’re super into cartoons like we are, I mean it’s so quotable that Drew and I created an entire road trip game based on 3 sentences!

Drew: “Cows on my side.”

GRETCHIN: I was gonna say that.

Drew: But in the new season they delve much farther into a lot of these characters that you’ve kind of seen in the background, and give them full stories!

GRETCHIN: Like who?

Drew: A few more “Henchman” like characters kind of come out.

GRETCHIN: Oh, okay.

Do they become villains?

Oh, never mind, don’t tell me, I don’t want any spoilers.

Drew: But my favorite thing is the return of a character that has never spoken a single word in the entire series…Murder Bear.

GRETCHIN: Murder Bear?!

Does he speak?

Drew: No.

GRETCHIN: So what should we be the most excited for?

Drew: There’s a possibility of some time travel and alternate time-lines hinted at, and a history between the 2 biggest characters, Dr. Venture and The Monarch…

GRETCHIN: Oh, no way!

They finally really dive into that, because that’s one of my favorite back story things; because Dr. Venture is totally a jerk, but I still don’t know why The Monarch doesn’t like him aside from the fact that he’s a total jerk.

Drew: And I feel like they change this with every single season, but they finally gave us a little bit of closure in the very last episode of the season.

Go Team Venture!

GRETCHIN: Go Team Venture!

The Venture Bros. chronicles the lives and adventures of the Venture family: well-meaning but incompetent teenagers Hank and Dean Venture; their emotionally insecure, unethical and under-achieving super-scientist father Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture…

Think a satire of boy adventurer and space age fiction prevalent in the early 1960s.

There are 6 seasons on Hulu, and The Venture Bros. has been renewed for an 8th season.

Know a show we should binge watch?

Let us know about it on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

