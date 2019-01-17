Binge Watch Worthy: Toast of London

As the weather gets colder and colder, more of us are plopping down on the couch with a warm blanket to binge watch some great TV.

Drew and I are notorious binge watchers, and a lot of you are asking us what to watch next?

This week we’re headed to the UK for a show that’s extremely popular over there, but leaves me feeling some kind of way.





GRETCHIN: I would like to propose a “Toast”.

Drew: Where’s the tiny champagne bottle?

GRETCHIN: “Toast of London”!

Toast: Abandon the vessel immediately…

GRETCHIN: Now, I haven’t decided if I like this show or not, and that’s the weirdest thing about it!

Most of the time I’m like, ‘Why am I watching this stupid show?’, And yet when it pops up “watch next” I’m like, ‘Alright! Let’s see what Toast gets into next.’

Drew: And it’s all about Matt Berry.

He’s the real heart of this because he’s the Creative Director of everything.

He writes, he writes the music for it, you even hear him sing a lot in this show; and it’s just him playing this over the top…over, over the top actor.

GRETCHIN: Everything about this show is over the top!

So, Toast is a bumbling, self important actor who spends more time dealing with his problems than he does on stage.

Street Tough: You’re in that play, ain’t ya?

Remember that play we went to with Dave?

Young Simon here, first time he’s ever been to the theatre, and with that load of rubbish you may have put him off it for life!

GRETCHIN: He’s an unsuccessful ladies man who considers himself a success, despite his obviously failing career.

Agent: Woooh! Dr. Who?

Toast (on Dr. Who): That’s no way to greet a fellow scientist.

GRETCHIN: I mean, he makes most of his money on voice-over acting.

Toast: Once you smoke one, you’ll want more, and more, and more, and more, and more, and more.

GRETCHIN: Which leads me to this, if you’re a fan of the loooooo (inhales) oooooong take and running gags?

Then this show is probably for you!

But for me, I’m just kind of like, ‘This is annoying’.

Drew: Yeah, sometimes you feel like they need to speed it up a little bit, but that’s just a part of the charm.

GRETCHIN: And it’s a typical show from the UK, So it’s only about 7 episodes a season.

Now, a couple of things I do like about the show…some of the characters.

Ray “bloody” Purchase!

Toast: His name’s Ray Purchase.

He’s a massive idiot!

Drew: Purchase!

GRETCHIN: And Clem Fandango.

Clem: Hello, Steven.

Toast: Yes?

This is Clem Fandango.

Toast: Yes?

Clem: Can you hear me?

Toast: Yes, I can hear you, Clem Fandango!

GRETCHIN: Also, keep an eye out for some recurring guests.

SO did you notice that “The Director” of these shows that Toast is in, or ends up not being in are all the same guy?

Drew: Mm-hm.

GRETCHIN: And there will be characters like that, so if you’re watching you can be like, ‘Oh, that was so-and-so from episode 1, and that was so-and-so in season 2’!

Drew: And did you know that this over-the-top actor won a BAFTA for his role?

GRETCHIN: I did not!

Drew: Matt Berry, “Toast”, won a BAFTA for his portrayal of “Steven Toast”.

GRETCHIN: That’s crazy.

Now I want ham…and toast…

Drew: And tiny champagne bottles.

You can find “Toast of London” on Netflix.

There are 3 seasons with 7 episodes each.

Matt berry did tell BBC Radio listeners that there will be a 4th season.

Can you hear the cries of joy, Clem Fandango?

