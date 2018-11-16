Binge-Watch Worthy: Rake

The temps are dropping, and that means a lot more time indoors, and in front of the TV.

More and more of you are discovering new favorite shows on Netflix and Hulu.

And more and more of you are asking, what should I binge-watch ?

So Drew and I, as big binge watchers teamed up to bring you a show that we absolutely love, and think you will too!

We try not to spoil anything for you…here’s what’s binge-watch worthy this Fall.





Gretchin: I’ve been binge watching this Australian show called “Rake” that Netflix recommended to me.

And I was hoping, crossing my fingers that the word “rake”, in this context, was not a gardening show, but that it meant the U.K./Australian slang word.

Do you know what it means?

Drew: No, I don’t.

Gretchin: Rake, in an historical context, was a man who was habituated to immoral conduct, particularly womanizing.

Often, a rake was also prodigal, wasting his (usually inherited) fortune on gambling, wine, women and song, and incurring lavish debts in the process.

And I wasn’t disappointed, because the main character is exactly that, a rake.

He is a barrister, which I found out that in Australia there is a difference between barrister and solicitor.

The solicitor briefs the barrister, and the barrister is the one that goes to court, so it’s kind of like an education.

And this guy, Cleaver Greene, is so bad, but in all the best ways!

He’s a criminal barrister with a coke habit, gambling addiction, and sometimes it seems, kind of a death wish.

I mean, whenever he incurs his gambling debts, he’s like, “Alright mate, just time to take a beating”.

When I turned it on for the first time, I recognized one of my favorite Australian actors, Danielle Cormack from “Wentworth”.

Drew: Oh!

Gretchin: And they have a ton of special guests that are huge names!

I know you know this one, Hugo Weaving.

Drew: What?!

Gretchin: The Matrix.

V for Vendetta.

Drew: Lord of the Rings!

Gretchin: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

He makes a special guest appearance.

But you’re really, really gonna love the best friend, of course, Barney, aka “Barnyard” who is the solicitor to Cleaver Greene (barrister).

Except their friendship is kind of on the rocks every now and then, but guess whose fault that is.

Drew: Rake?

Gretchin: Cleaver Greene.

If you ever watched “House”, think “House” meets “Law and Order” in Australia.

Drew: Dong Dong!

Mate.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments