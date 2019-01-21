Binge Watch Worthy: Letterkenny

As the weather gets colder and colder, more of us are grabbing a blanket and some popcorn, and hitting the couch to binge watch some great TV.

Drew and I are notorious binge watchers, and a lot of you are asking us what to watch next?

This week we’re headed to Ontario, Canada to meet your new favorite, fictional people.





Drew: You were discussing television programs with your pals the other day…

Wayne: You’re an idiot.

Dary: Pump the brakes.

Wayne: Well come on kitten, I won’t tell anyone.

Dary: Well, pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er.

GRETCHIN: Letterkenny is made up of 3 types of people: hicks, skids (drug addicts), and hockey players…these are their problems.

Drew: They have a lot of problems!

Wayne: Your friend says he texts with his sweetie for about 2-3 hours a night, so it’s like, ‘Hey bud, take about 20% off her over there, okay?’

Dary: A friend only brought $20 to play Buck Hunter at the bar with…that is just a pedestrian effort.

GRETCHIN: I love this show because it reminds me of growing up in a small town: everybody loves dogs, everybody drives trucks, and everyone likes to get in a good old knockdown, drag-out fight at a party.

Drew: This kind of reminds me of another sitcom, it’s kind of like King of the Hill!

GRETCHIN: Exactly.

It’s King of the Hill if it were in Canada.

Or you can compare it to Trailer Park Boys, “extra light”, because there is a lot of inappropriate language, situations…not for the kiddos, but definitely for you!

I love the main characters, but especially Wayne, he is just a good, old boy and “the toughest guy in Letterkenny”.

Squirrelly Dan: It seems like you’re doing all this work just to distracts yourself from feelings you don’t want to be dealings with.

Wayne: Get real.

Dary: It’s a lot of work Wayne.

Wayne: Well, do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.

GRETCHIN: He’s got a strong moral code, he’s all about manners, just an all around good old boy!

Wayne: It’s impolite to kiss and tell, Dary.

GRETCHIN: Now I love how they have all this best friend patter back and forth!

Dary: Gael’s birthday tonight at Modean’s 2.

Wayne: Modean’s 2!

Squirrelly Dan: Modean’s 2!

Dary: You wanna Modean’s 2-our on over there, Wayne?

Wayne: Modean’s 2 much choring to do.

Dary: How about a little Modean’s 2-getherness?

Squirrelly Dan: No need to fight Modean’s 2-ooth and nails over it.

Wayne: Good thing I’m getting good at Modean’s 2-ning out the negativity.

GRETCHIN: Before you watch the show, you’re gonna have to have some explanation on the slang.

So I’ll say the word, and Drew’s gonna tell us what it means.

Slam.

Drew: That’s “relations”.

GRETCHIN: Ship.

Or boat.

Like back-to-back-to-back boats.

Drew: Winning.

GRETCHIN: Championship!

Get it?

Championship, ship, boat.

Ferda.

Drew: Ferda!

GRETCHIN: Ferda!

Fer-da win!

That’s what that means.

Drew: Fer-da win!

GRETCHIN: Spit.

Drew: Oh, that’s when you have too much to drink and you have to spit a little bit out.

GRETCHIN: That’s when you hurl.

Dart?

Drew: Dart?

Cigarettes.

GRETCHIN: Pitter patter?

Drew: Let’s get at ‘er.

GRETCHIN: That means it’s time to get your point across, or get a move on whatever it is you’re going to do.

Donnybrook?

Drew: I always was a fan of that guy…

GRETCHIN: No, it’s a fight!

And sniper.

Drew: Sniper is a lady you’d like to have relations with.

GRETCHIN: Good explaining!

And now, you’re ready to watch Letterkenny.

Drew: Stuart!

Ferda.

GRETCHIN: FERDA.

There are 6 seasons of Letterkenny available on Hulu right now, with more episodes ordered through 2020.

There are only 6 episodes per season, so pitter patter, you’ll burn through those as quick as a pack of darts.

