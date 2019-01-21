Binge Watch Worthy: Letterkenny
As the weather gets colder and colder, more of us are grabbing a blanket and some popcorn, and hitting the couch to binge watch some great TV.
Drew and I are notorious binge watchers, and a lot of you are asking us what to watch next?
This week we’re headed to Ontario, Canada to meet your new favorite, fictional people.
Drew: You were discussing television programs with your pals the other day…
Wayne: You’re an idiot.
Dary: Pump the brakes.
Wayne: Well come on kitten, I won’t tell anyone.
Dary: Well, pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er.
GRETCHIN: Letterkenny is made up of 3 types of people: hicks, skids (drug addicts), and hockey players…these are their problems.
Drew: They have a lot of problems!
Wayne: Your friend says he texts with his sweetie for about 2-3 hours a night, so it’s like, ‘Hey bud, take about 20% off her over there, okay?’
Dary: A friend only brought $20 to play Buck Hunter at the bar with…that is just a pedestrian effort.
GRETCHIN: I love this show because it reminds me of growing up in a small town: everybody loves dogs, everybody drives trucks, and everyone likes to get in a good old knockdown, drag-out fight at a party.
Drew: This kind of reminds me of another sitcom, it’s kind of like King of the Hill!
GRETCHIN: Exactly.
It’s King of the Hill if it were in Canada.
Or you can compare it to Trailer Park Boys, “extra light”, because there is a lot of inappropriate language, situations…not for the kiddos, but definitely for you!
I love the main characters, but especially Wayne, he is just a good, old boy and “the toughest guy in Letterkenny”.
Squirrelly Dan: It seems like you’re doing all this work just to distracts yourself from feelings you don’t want to be dealings with.
Wayne: Get real.
Dary: It’s a lot of work Wayne.
Wayne: Well, do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.
GRETCHIN: He’s got a strong moral code, he’s all about manners, just an all around good old boy!
Wayne: It’s impolite to kiss and tell, Dary.
GRETCHIN: Now I love how they have all this best friend patter back and forth!
Dary: Gael’s birthday tonight at Modean’s 2.
Wayne: Modean’s 2!
Squirrelly Dan: Modean’s 2!
Dary: You wanna Modean’s 2-our on over there, Wayne?
Wayne: Modean’s 2 much choring to do.
Dary: How about a little Modean’s 2-getherness?
Squirrelly Dan: No need to fight Modean’s 2-ooth and nails over it.
Wayne: Good thing I’m getting good at Modean’s 2-ning out the negativity.
GRETCHIN: Before you watch the show, you’re gonna have to have some explanation on the slang.
So I’ll say the word, and Drew’s gonna tell us what it means.
Slam.
Drew: That’s “relations”.
GRETCHIN: Ship.
Or boat.
Like back-to-back-to-back boats.
Drew: Winning.
GRETCHIN: Championship!
Get it?
Championship, ship, boat.
Ferda.
Drew: Ferda!
GRETCHIN: Ferda!
Fer-da win!
That’s what that means.
Drew: Fer-da win!
GRETCHIN: Spit.
Drew: Oh, that’s when you have too much to drink and you have to spit a little bit out.
GRETCHIN: That’s when you hurl.
Dart?
Drew: Dart?
Cigarettes.
GRETCHIN: Pitter patter?
Drew: Let’s get at ‘er.
GRETCHIN: That means it’s time to get your point across, or get a move on whatever it is you’re going to do.
Donnybrook?
Drew: I always was a fan of that guy…
GRETCHIN: No, it’s a fight!
And sniper.
Drew: Sniper is a lady you’d like to have relations with.
GRETCHIN: Good explaining!
And now, you’re ready to watch Letterkenny.
Drew: Stuart!
Ferda.
GRETCHIN: FERDA.
There are 6 seasons of Letterkenny available on Hulu right now, with more episodes ordered through 2020.
There are only 6 episodes per season, so pitter patter, you’ll burn through those as quick as a pack of darts.
If you’ve got a show your binge watching, and loving, be sure to tell me about it on my Gretchin Irons 44News Facebook page.
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.