Binge Watch Worthy: K-Pop Videos

When the weather outside is frightful…and freezing, being inside and binge watching a new show can be so delightful.

Drew and I are notorious binge watchers, and more and more of you are asking us what to watch next?

This week we’re switching things up and heading over to YouTube to watch videos of a popular music trend that is sweeping across America.





Drew: Alright, one thing I’ve kind of gone down the rabbit hole recently working at Gangnam is K Pop videos.

GRETCHIN: I knew that.

Drew: Well, they are playing in the background on all the TVs 10 hours a day, so…

GRETCHIN: And you message them to me all the time, and I actually do watch them.

They’re hilarious, some of them and some of them are just downright good; and once you read about what it takes to be a K Pop star…pressure!

Drew: But they get to have fun with these videos.

The first one in particular stars an American late night icon, Conan O’Brien.

GRETCHIN: What?!

Conan: Hey Steven, I really need to have some fun tonight.

How do you say, “Where’s the party?” in Korean?

Steven: Oh, you just say, Nol-dee-up-nee.

Conan: Okay, I got it.

Drew: And a Walking Dead star, Glen?

GRETCHIN: Okay.

Drew: They both make an appearance in JYP’s music video for “Fire”.

JYP is basically the biggest thing in K Pop for the past couple decades!

GRETCHIN: I was going to say, I love him, but I have not seen this video.

Drew: It involves Conan’s trademark “String Dance” and basically that taking over K Pop.

GRETCHIN: Next?

Drew: The next set of videos is from Twice.

Now, the name is Twice but they have a lot of members, it’s an all female group, and it’s more on the “cutesie” side with a lot of the concepts for their videos.

GRETCHIN: Is this one of those K Pop groups that has like 20 different girls in it?

Drew: Not 20, but it’s hard to count in a lot of the bigger dance sequences.

GRETCHIN: Crazy.

Drew: The first video is called “TT”, which is part of this little dance move TT, it looks like you’re crying in your…

GRETCHIN: Do this again.

It’s what?

Drew: It looks like you’re supposed to be crying in text, and so it’s this kind of sad song, but the cutest video.

Like, all of these fairy tale princesses and creatures come to life, and they’re all dressed up just hilariously, doing cute stuff.

GRETCHIN: Sounds very K Pop.

Drew: And then the next video they have is called “What is Love”.

They recreate so many romantic movie scenes from American films.

GRETCHIN: We saw this at Gangnam together!

Drew: It is adorable!

The dancing scene from Pulp Fiction, one of them has their hair tied back in a ponytail and a suit.

The La La Land dancing scene.

GRETCHIN: It’s just, awww…nostalgia.

And I know what your last one is because you sent it to me today.

You guys remember, “Oppa Gangnam style”?

Psy!

Drew: This guy did not stop making hits, they just didn’t really pop up over here in America as much.

GRETCHIN: His 2012 video just hit over 3 billion YouTube views!

Is that crazy or what?

Drew: But in this new video…it is probably my favorite from him just because it’s goofy.

And I think all he wanted to do with this video is get into as many different disguises and costumes as possible.

GRETCHIN: Kind of reminded me of Barbie, where she plays everybody else’s job.

That’s basically what he does while he’s chasing after this girl.

It’s totally signature Psy with his psycho brand of crazy, for a big guy, dance moves and just hilarious rubber face…everything you expect from Psy.

Drew: Now to leave you with some of my personal favorite lyrics of a really hot K Pop video…

Woop woop woop woop, fire truck!

NCT 127: Woop woop woop woop, fire truck!

K Pop videos…they’re amazing!

Look up my favorite K Pop band Super Junior.

