Binge Watch Worthy: Gotham

With the weather sometimes keeping us cooped up, more and more of you are finding really great shows to binge-watch with your favorite blanket.

If your family is anything like mine, they can’t wait week to week, much less another year to catch the latest episode of their favorite series.

So…to keep you out of that dreaded show hole, we’re giving you our latest binge watch worthy series.





GRETCHIN: YOU BINGE, JUST LIKE YOUR MAMA, WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

Kira: I’ve been finding on Netflix that there are a lot of great series that just have one season.

GRETCHIN: I KNOW, AND YOU’RE LIKE WAH-WAH, I DON’T WANT TO WATCH YOU YET.

Kira: So frustrating, it’s like it’s so good, great, now I get to wait a year.

The other day I was looking up things that other people have recommended we watch, and I wanted it to be several seasons so I could just lay in my bed and binge it.

Cue Gotham.

GRETCHIN: OH!

“THE DARK KNIGHT” LIVES!

I LOVE THIS SHOW!

IT’S LIKE PRE-PRE-PRE-PRE-BRUCE WAYNE.

YOU GET TO WATCH HIM GROW UP, YOU GET TO WATCH ALL THESE CHARACTERS EVOLVE.

IF YOU’RE A FAN OF BATMAN, YOU’RE REALLY GONNA LOVE IT.

AND IF YOU’VE NEVER REALLY GOTTEN INTO BATMAN, YOU’RE GONNA LOVE IT.

Kira: And I like it because…I know a lot of the true fans have some issues with storyline or characters…

GRETCHIN: BUT THAT’S THE GREAT PART, WHENEVER YOU GET A COMIC BOOK SERIES WRITER.

SOMETIMES THEY CHANGE THE BACKSTORY, AND THAT’S JUST PART OF BEING IN THE COMIC BOOK WORLD.

Kira: Exactly.

And it’s really nice for someone who knows basically nothing about the Batman series.

You can really jump in, and binge and binge and binge.

It’s basically Law & Order with Batman.

GRETCHIN: TOTALLY!

AND SOME OF THE CHARACTERS ARE JUST AMAZING!

FISH MOONEY…

Penguin: Fish!

Fish: Hello, Oswald.

GRETCHIN: …BARBARA KEANE…

Barbara: I’m not sick, I’m free!

GRETCHIN: PENGUIN IS GREAT!

Kira: Penguin’s my favorite!

GRETCHIN: HE’S THE ONLY ONE THAT THEY CAN’T SEEM TO KILL OFF, AND I’M LIKE, ‘PLEASE DON’T’.

“I CAN BE OF SERVICE, I CAN BE OF SERVICE!”

AND THEN JIM GORDON, BUT…

Kira: Sometimes you’re just like, ‘You are the most annoying Boy Scout of all time. Can you just go away and let the bad guys come back?’

Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like his voice gets deeper every season…

GRETCHIN: YES!

HE’S STARTING TO SOUND LIKE THE CHRISTIAN BALE BATMAN.

Both: Justice!

GRETCHIN: EXACTLY.

Jim: You mean these two?

GRETCHIN: AND THAT’S WHAT I LOVE ABOUT HARVEY!

HARVEY IS THERE TO KIND OF MELLOW HIM OUT, HIS PARTNER, BUT HARVEY IS ALSO THIS REALLY LAYERED CHARACTER WHO LIVES IN THIS TYPE OF GRAY AREA, AS COMPARED TO THE BOY SCOUT COMMISSIONER.

AND WHAT THAT DOES IS KIND OF IS SET THE ENTIRE TONE OF THE SHOW.

GOTHAM IS A VERY DARK, VERY BRUTAL, VERY SCARY PLACE; NOTHING LIKE THE 1960’S OR 1990’S VERSIONS.

YOU DON’T WANT TO LIVE THERE.

Kira: No.

And Harvey is really, I feel like his character is almost the theme of the show.

GRETCHIN: THE GRAY AREA.

Kira: Yes.

My favorite part, I think, it’s kind of dorky and you get slightly annoyed with it sometimes, but they kill off and bring back so many characters!

You never have to be afraid of one of your favorite characters dying, because someone will just bring them back from the dead!

GRETCHIN: #COMICBOOKS!

