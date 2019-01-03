Binge Watch Worthy: GLOW

When the weather outside is frightful…and freezing, being inside and binge watching a new show can be so delightful.

Drew and I are notorious binge watchers, and more and more of you are asking us what to watch next?

This week I’ve got a series that’s dark, funny, real, and a throwback to when “gorgeous ladies” threw down in the ring.





GRETCHIN: This week I’m tripping on “GLOW”, which stands for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”.

You remember them from back in the 80’s?

Oh yeah, you weren’t born then.

Announcer: And there’s the bell!

Palestina charges and is ready to punch the Champ.

Tina grabs her arm and works her into a Hammer Lock.

GRETCHIN: But you did hear of them?

Drew: I remember their 1st season.

GRETCHIN: On TV, actually, when you were a little kid?

Drew: No.

On Netflix.

GRETCHIN: Oh, because that’s what I’m talking about.

Haha.

This original show is inspired by the 1980’s all female professional wrestling league, and the syndicated series.

It centers on a group of L.A. Women who contribute to a low rated cable wrestling series.

So the ladies are, like, actresses, stuntmen, cosmetologists…they don’t know how to wrestle!

And it’s hilarious watching them try in the beginning.

But the fun thing I like is that no matter how bad they are at it and even though they aren’t wrestlers…they’re trying really, really hard to actually make this show happen.

Drew: That’s the best part about it, is the heart that you see in all the characters.

And particularly, he was a new-comer to me, Marc Maron playing the Director.

“Sam”: Hello, ladies.

I’m Sam Sylvia, and this is GLOW.

GRETCHIN: Me too!

Drew: I’ve never seen him act before, and he was the perfect sleaze-ball, but then you loved him, then you hated him again…?

It was just wonderful!

GRETCHIN: And the character of “Ruth” is the same way.

“Ruth”: I’m interested in real parts…got $83 in my bank account and I don’t know if I can pay my gas bill.

GRETCHIN: You want to love her, and she tries so hard, and even when no one likes her?

She still goes all out for the show!

But then she does things and you’re just kind of like, “oh…Ruth…”

But that’s part of the fun of the show, that it’s so complicated and interwoven; and you actually get to see how a tv show (sort of) is produced, like trying to get sponsors, looking around for money, begging, begging, begging…there’s a lot of begging.

We know about that.

And I love the personas that the ladies choose.

“Bash”: Wrestling is about “type”.

You’re a sexy “party girl”, you’re an Arab.

“Beirut”: You mean stereotypes.

“Bash”: Yes!

Bingo, exactly!

You’re a big, black girl.

GRETCHIN: I don’t know what I would be if I was a wrestler, but I love that some of them are just so blatantly offensive but they own it, like “Welfare Queen”.

“Bash”: Welfare pulling something out of her costume…

What is that?

Is that…it’s food stamps!

GRETCHIN: My favorite part of the show, though, is that it shows the struggle to live your dream and make it a reality!

Kind of reminds me of 2 people I know…

Drew: Who?

There are two seasons of GLOW on Netflix right now…so at least you’ll be out of that show-hole for a few days.

