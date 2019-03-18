Binge Watch Worthy

If you’re the type to sit back and gobble up an entire season, when you have the chance to watch TV, this is going to be a great week for you!

So get ready to add some new shows to your watch list…Netflix and Hulu dropped a lot of movies over the weekend, and a few new shows that we’ve been patiently waiting for.

Here’s what’s new…





The entire first season of the highly anticipated Hulu original “Shrill” dropped Friday…

This comedy stars SNL’s Aidy Bryant as Annie, an overweight young woman who wants to change her life but not her body.

Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

All this while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight.

She will soon realize that she’s just good as anyone else.

This television series is an adaptation of Lindy West’s memoir “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman”.

Love watching people struggle to survive the zombie apocalypse?

The entire 4th season of Fear the Walking Dead is available tomorrow on Hulu!

Spoilers ahead…

Lennie James who portrays Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead crosses over and joins the main cast.

The fourth season also sees the additions of several new series regulars, played by Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, and Maggie Grace.

This new season has been called “a western with zombies, very much by design”…

And “a show that’s as good or arguably even better than the one from which it was spun off.”

High praise indeed!

And with 16 episodes, you’ll have plenty of guts and gore for your horror viewing pleasure.

Have you heard of this new arrival?

You should have.

Also dropping on Hulu tomorrow, is the complete first season of Juda!

Juda, a self-obsessed poker player and a real pain, gets by on wheeling and dealing.

A job takes him to Romania…but there, he falls victim to the legendary vampires of the Carpathians.

This israeli genre-busting vampire series has created a ton of buzz…and has been called “one of the most original series of recent times, melding classic sci-fi, horror and noir elements into a wildly entertaining hybrid”.

There are 8 parts to this series, and with each one lasting about 90 minutes, you’ll have plenty to watch.

Netflix released some really great TV last week…including something we’ve been waiting for…

After a 10-month break, the Bluth family has returned with the second part of Arrested Development season 5.

This show shadows a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business and their desperate abuses of power.

This series of episodes will primarily focus on Buster’s murder trial and its implications for the entire family.

Meanwhile, the Bluth Company is about to meet with tough times, thanks to a ‘smart’ border that is pushing them into a deep abyss of debt.

This cult classic has won six, yes 6, prime time Emmy awards.

And season 5 shows us that nothing has really changed for the dysfunctional family…which is good news for us!

Also good news?

There are 8 episodes in season 5 part B.

Also out on Netflix this past weekend, the third season of Queer Eye!

The rebooted reality series has been a huge hit for Netflix!

And season three seems to be all about firsts, as it features the first duo and the first lesbian that the fab five has worked with.

There’s also a lot of camouflage, an adorable little scene with Jonathan Van Ness reading to children, and a brand new Carly Rae Jepsen bop called “Now That I Found You”.

All.

The.

Feels.

Right?

There are eight episodes of the sweet makeover madness for all you hennys.

More new releases include Shoplifters, like Water for Chocolate, and the highly anticipated Assassination Nation drops today on Hulu.

As for Netflix?

Kung Fu Hustle, the Netflix original Love, Death and Robots…and tomorrow Amy Schumer: Growing.

I can’t wait to tell you what’s dropping next week, but i think you’ve had enough spoilers for one day.

Happy binge watching!

And if you know a show that we should be watching, tell me about it on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments