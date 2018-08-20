Home Indiana Evansville Binge Drinking On The Rise Among Young Adults According To New Survey August 20th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

Researchers with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis surveyed more than a thousand young adults in ten Indiana counties including Vanderburgh and Knox.

They chose to focus on these counties because state data shows there is a high risk of underage drinking or prescription drug misuse.

IUPUI researchers have found young adults between the ages of 18 to 25 are more likely to binge drink after they turned 21 as opposed to tapering off which was previously the case.

“I’m not shocked at all,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Sheriff Wedding says he often see excessive drinking and believes underage drinkers don’t think about the consequences that could follow.

“You’re very much at risk of being in an automobile crash or being stopped by law enforcement, so you have to figure out what you’re going to do,” says Wedding.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, binge drinking is the most common, and deadly pattern of excessive alcohol use. IUPUI researchers say work, school, and relationship related stress can increase the likelihood of binge drinking.

77 percent of students 18 to 21 are more likely to consume excessive amounts of alcohol. University of Southern Indiana students we spoke with say stress can play a part, but drinking isn’t the answer.

“I mean I definitely think there are better ways of coping and dealing with that,” says Amira Thompson, USI student. “It’s definitely not a good way of unwinding or anything.”

Researchers say one prevention strategy is teaching young people how to cope with stressors in healthy ways, and students say it starts with a conversation.

“I think we need to speak more about it. You know, people just think that young kids that they’re not able to get access to that, but speaking about it and continuing to emphasize that it will affect not just you know the present, but your future,” says Ebon Ellis, USI student.

IUPUI researchers say changing social norms could be a reason binge drinking continues for many into their mid-twenties. Young adults are waiting until they feel financially stable to marry or have children. Those who do marry younger are 70 percent less likely to binge drink than those who are single.

