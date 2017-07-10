Home Kentucky Bimbo Bakeries USA to Close, 125 Employees to Lose Job July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

More than 100 employees will be without a job in Owensboro. Bimbo Bakeries USA will close its Owensboro location at 300 East 24th Street this September. Production will be moved to other Midwest bakeries.

The Owensboro bakery produces bread and buns, and employs about 125 workers. The thrift store will remain open, and this will not impact consumers and customers.

Human resources representatives will meet with employees affected by this and union representatives to discuss severance and other benefit packages.

