Billy Ray Cyrus to Perform in Evansville at the Victory Theatre

Another big name is coming to Evansville this year. Billy Ray Cyrus will perform at the Victory Theatre in Evansville on Saturday, August 5th at 7 p.m.

Over the course of nearly three decades, Billy Ray Cyrus achieved international success as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Cyrus’s hit Achy Breaky Heart.

During his career, he has sold millions of albums, charted 35 singles, 16 of which are Top 40 hits. He made history with the debut of his studio album, Some Gave All. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard album charts, where it held the No. 1 spot for 17 consecutive weeks, which is a record he still holds as a solo male artist.

Billy Ray Cyrus is known for his hits Achy Breaky Heart, Could’ve Been Me, Where’m Gonna Live When I Get Home, and She’s Cryin’ Anymore.

Cyrus has also starred in numerous television and film roles.

He will be joined by special guest, Nashville’s rising star Olivia Lane.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1st at 10 a.m.

