Home Kentucky Former UK Board Chairman May Not Face Trial for Assault February 15th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Despite facing charges of rape, sodomy and bribery, Billy Joe Miles may not face trial.

Miles, a former University of Kentucky board chairman and Owensboro businessman, allegedly assaulted a health care worker in his home in September. His trial was originally set for September 26th.

Miles’ defense team believe he may not be competent to stand trial. They argue he needs to undergo a mental health evaluation prior to going to court. His lawyers says he should not stand trial due to dementia.

Comments

comments