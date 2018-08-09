Home Illinois Billions in Grant Money Fund Victim Compensation Programs Nationwide August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Local victim assistance programs across the country have received awards totaling more than $3.4 billion.

The Department of Justice announced that these awards were distributed through two grant programs administered by the Office for Victims of Crime. The grants are supported by the Crime Victims Fund, a repository of federal criminal fines, fees, and special assessments.

“I’ve been in or around law enforcement for nearly 40 years and some of the strongest and most inspiring people I have met have been survivors of crime,” said Attorney General Sessions. “We must ensure that this Department is always responsive to their needs and working for them. Today the Department continues its support by offering billions of dollars in services for crime victims. Through this grant funding from the Crime Victims Fund, we are helping victims walk the long and difficult road to recovery.”

Most of the funds, more than $3.3 billion, are being awarded to states under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program and will support local government and community-based victim services. Over the last two years, VOCA-funded programs have reached more than 5.2 million victims, providing services ranging from emergency shelter and transportation to crisis counseling, long-term therapy, and civil legal assistance

Victim compensation programs, operating in all 50 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia, are receiving almost $129 million to reimburse victims and survivors for medical fees, lost income, dependent care, funeral expenses, and other costs.

