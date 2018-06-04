Home Illinois Billion Dollar Spending Plan Signed on Time June 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner signs a budget on time for the first time since he took office 2015.

Rauner signed the $38.5 billion dollar spending plan this morning.

The bill was passed on the final day of the legislative session.

A group of bi-partisan lawmakers joined Rauner for a ceremonial signing of the budget.

Lawmakers say it was a symbol of the cooperative effort between Democrats and Republicans to accomplish this year what they could not do the past two years, which is get a balanced budget passed on time.

Rauner says the budget increases funding for educational curbs spending, and holds the line on taxes.

Passing a budget clears the way for Rauner to shift gears into election mode as he fights to stay in office.

Comments

comments